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    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders [Image 19 of 19]

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    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jade Venegas  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson, right, the commanding general of Training and Education Command, shakes the hand of Australian Army Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, the commander of the 1st Division, during a key leader engagement at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 17, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year was the 12th iteration of the symposium and hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 05:24
    Photo ID: 9758826
    VIRIN: 260617-M-GO167-2126
    Resolution: 4446x2964
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders [Image 19 of 19], by Sgt Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders
    PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders

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