PALS 26: III Marine Expeditionary Force and Training and Education Command commanding generals meet with Indo-Pacific Leaders

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, right, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Australian Army Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn, the commander of the 1st Division, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 17, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year was the 12th iteration of the symposium and hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)