94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program

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U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, volunteer at the Youth Impact Program during Army Day at Neal S. Blaisdell Park in Aiea, Hawaii, June 17, 2026. During Army Day, the Soldiers walked the YIP participants through different events such as a slimmed down version of the Army Fitness Test, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear suit class, a Warrior’s course, a medical training course, a combat equipment class, and a drill and ceremonies course before the student athletes launched their rockets later in the day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)