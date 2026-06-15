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    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program [Image 31 of 34]

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    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program

    AIEA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, volunteer at the Youth Impact Program during Army Day at Neal S. Blaisdell Park in Aiea, Hawaii, June 17, 2026. During Army Day, the Soldiers walked the YIP participants through different events such as a slimmed down version of the Army Fitness Test, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear suit class, a Warrior’s course, a medical training course, a combat equipment class, and a drill and ceremonies course before the student athletes launched their rockets later in the day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 03:48
    Photo ID: 9758689
    VIRIN: 260617-A-EM105-9861
    Resolution: 5435x3623
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: AIEA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program [Image 34 of 34], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program

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