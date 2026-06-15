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    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali [Image 17 of 17]

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    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jade Venegas  

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines and civilian employees with Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), converse with members of the Ko’olau Foundation and Ko’olaupoko Hawaiian Civic Club during the Kaneohe Pali Celebration at the Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kaneohe, Hawaii, June 10, 2026. The ceremony celebrated the State of Hawaii Division of Forestry and Wildlife's acquisition and permanent protection of over 950 acres of Kaneohe Pali. The project represents a successful partnership among federal, state, nonprofit, and military organizations that worked together to secure the land for the State of Hawaii, preventing future development while preserving critical watershed, cultural, and natural resources. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 02:35
    Photo ID: 9758540
    VIRIN: 260610-M-GO167-1393
    Resolution: 6321x4214
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali
    Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali

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    MCBH
    Marines
    Hawaii
    Kaneohe Pali
    Readiness &amp; Environmental Protection Integration Program: REPI

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