Conservation Through Partnership: MCBH, State, Local, and Nonprofit Agencies Help Protect Kaneohe Pali

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew Yager, director of operations and training, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), and members in attendance hold hands and participate in singing the Hawaii Aloha during the Kaneohe Pali Celebration at the Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kaneohe, Hawaii, June 10, 2026. The ceremony celebrated the State of Hawaii Division of Forestry and Wildlife's acquisition and permanent protection of over 950 acres of Kaneohe Pali. The project represents a successful partnership among federal, state, nonprofit, and military organizations that worked together to secure the land for the State of Hawaii, preventing future development while preserving critical watershed, cultural, and natural resources. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)