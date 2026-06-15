Col. Matthew Guasco, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 5 commander, pays his respects to the eight crew members of the fatal June 15 B-52 crash during a candlelight vigil on Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 17. The eight members died when their B-52 crashed immediately after takeoff during a test mission. One of the victims, Lt. Col. Gabriel Estrella, a weapons system officer, was assigned to AFOTEC Det. 5 at the time of his death. (Air Force photo by Lindsey Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 23:34
|Photo ID:
|9758396
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-GU309-1004
|Resolution:
|7928x4955
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Edwards AFB holds candlelight vigil for fallen teammates [Image 3 of 3], by Lindsey Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.