Edwards AFB holds candlelight vigil for fallen teammates

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Col. Matthew Guasco, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 5 commander, pays his respects to the eight crew members of the fatal June 15 B-52 crash during a candlelight vigil on Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 17. The eight members died when their B-52 crashed immediately after takeoff during a test mission. One of the victims, Lt. Col. Gabriel Estrella, a weapons system officer, was assigned to AFOTEC Det. 5 at the time of his death. (Air Force photo by Lindsey Gordon)