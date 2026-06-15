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    Edwards AFB holds candlelight vigil for fallen teammates [Image 3 of 3]

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    Edwards AFB holds candlelight vigil for fallen teammates

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Lindsey Gordon 

    412th Test Wing   

    Col. Matthew Guasco, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 5 commander, pays his respects to the eight crew members of the fatal June 15 B-52 crash during a candlelight vigil on Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 17. The eight members died when their B-52 crashed immediately after takeoff during a test mission. One of the victims, Lt. Col. Gabriel Estrella, a weapons system officer, was assigned to AFOTEC Det. 5 at the time of his death. (Air Force photo by Lindsey Gordon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 23:34
    Photo ID: 9758396
    VIRIN: 260617-F-GU309-1004
    Resolution: 7928x4955
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Edwards AFB holds candlelight vigil for fallen teammates [Image 3 of 3], by Lindsey Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Edwards AFB holds candlelight vigil for fallen teammates
    Edwards AFB holds candlelight vigil for fallen teammates
    Edwards AFB holds candlelight vigil for fallen teammates

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    TAGS

    Air Force Materiel Command
    AFOTEC
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    U.S. Air Force
    Edwards Air Force Base

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