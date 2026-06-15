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    Edwards AFB holds candlelight vigil for fallen teammates [Image 1 of 3]

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    Edwards AFB holds candlelight vigil for fallen teammates

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Lindsey Gordon 

    412th Test Wing   

    Family, friends and colleagues of eight fallen Edwards teammates hold a candlelight vigil at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 17. The vigil was held in honor of the eight crew members who perished when their B-52 crashed immediately after take off, June 15. (Air Force photo by Lindsey Gordon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 23:35
    Photo ID: 9758381
    VIRIN: 260617-F-GU309-1002
    Resolution: 7680x4800
    Size: 10.98 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Edwards AFB holds candlelight vigil for fallen teammates [Image 3 of 3], by Lindsey Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Edwards AFB holds candlelight vigil for fallen teammates
    Edwards AFB holds candlelight vigil for fallen teammates
    Edwards AFB holds candlelight vigil for fallen teammates

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    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    U.S. Air Force
    Edwards Air Force Base

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