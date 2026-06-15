Family, friends and colleagues of eight fallen Edwards teammates hold a candlelight vigil at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 17. The vigil was held in honor of the eight crew members who perished when their B-52 crashed immediately after take off, June 15. (Air Force photo by Lindsey Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 23:35
|Photo ID:
|9758381
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-GU309-1002
|Resolution:
|7680x4800
|Size:
|10.98 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Edwards AFB holds candlelight vigil for fallen teammates [Image 3 of 3], by Lindsey Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.