Navy Band Southwest at Wind Ensemble Conducting Symposium

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Musician First Class Haley Bryla-Cameron conducts Navy Band Southwest during a conducting symposium at Point Loma Nazarene University from June 16-18, 2026.

During the symposium, music educators from across Southern California, as well as two enlisted conductors from Navy Band Southwest, learned from highly trained wind ensemble conductors and had the opportunity to conduct Navy Band Southwest's wind ensemble.