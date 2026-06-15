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    Navy Band Southwest at Wind Ensemble Conducting Symposium [Image 2 of 7]

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    Navy Band Southwest at Wind Ensemble Conducting Symposium

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malaysia Billman 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Musician First Class Haley Bryla-Cameron conducts Navy Band Southwest during a conducting symposium at Point Loma Nazarene University from June 16-18, 2026.
    During the symposium, music educators from across Southern California, as well as two enlisted conductors from Navy Band Southwest, learned from highly trained wind ensemble conductors and had the opportunity to conduct Navy Band Southwest's wind ensemble.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 21:44
    Photo ID: 9758349
    VIRIN: 260616-N-LB807-5364
    Resolution: 4267x2845
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southwest at Wind Ensemble Conducting Symposium [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southwest at Wind Ensemble Conducting Symposium
    Navy Band Southwest at Wind Ensemble Conducting Symposium
    Navy Band Southwest at Wind Ensemble Conducting Symposium
    Navy Band Southwest at Wind Ensemble Conducting Symposium
    Navy Band Southwest at Wind Ensemble Conducting Symposium
    Navy Band Southwest at Wind Ensemble Conducting Symposium
    Navy Band Southwest at Wind Ensemble Conducting Symposium

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    CNRSW
    Navy Band Southwest
    navy music

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