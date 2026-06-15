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Friends and family pose for a photo while cheering on competitors at the archery competition at Warrior Games 26, in San Antonio, Texas, June 16, 2026. The Warrior Games recognize the critical role families, caregivers, and supporters play in each competitor’s recovery journey. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christa Anderson)