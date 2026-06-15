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U.S. Army Sgt. Ann Knox poses with her service dog during Warrior Games 26, in San Antonio, Texas, June 16, 2026. The Warrior Games celebrate the determination, strength, and resilience of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christa Anderson)