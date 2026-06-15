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    WRAIR-AFRIMS conducts pre-study training for Xpert Tropical Fever Test clinical evaluation [Image 2 of 5]

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    WRAIR-AFRIMS conducts pre-study training for Xpert Tropical Fever Test clinical evaluation

    THAILAND

    10.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Pictured is a training participant using the GeneXpert® Edge X System during the training session. On 8 OCT in Battambang, Cambodia, the Bacterial and Parasitic Disease Department of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research-Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences conducts pre-study training for the clinical evaluation of the Xpert® Tropical Fever Test on the GeneXpert® Edge X System Using Venous and Capillary Whole Blood Specimens. The training session, attended by representatives from the Cambodian Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), Battambang Provincial Health Department, Battambang Referral Hospital, and WRAIR-AFRIMS, included the Director of MOPH, H.E. Ly Sovann.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 12:41
    Photo ID: 9756585
    VIRIN: 251008-A-A1902-1002
    Resolution: 450x597
    Size: 78.12 KB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    WRAIR-AFRIMS conducts pre-study training for Xpert Tropical Fever Test clinical evaluation
    WRAIR-AFRIMS conducts pre-study training for Xpert Tropical Fever Test clinical evaluation
    WRAIR-AFRIMS conducts pre-study training for Xpert Tropical Fever Test clinical evaluation
    WRAIR-AFRIMS conducts pre-study training for Xpert Tropical Fever Test clinical evaluation
    WRAIR-AFRIMS conducts pre-study training for Xpert Tropical Fever Test clinical evaluation

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