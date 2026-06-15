WRAIR-AFRIMS conducts pre-study training for Xpert Tropical Fever Test clinical evaluation

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Pictured are participants reviewing the required materials and personal protective equipment prior to the training session. On 8 OCT in Battambang, Cambodia, the Bacterial and Parasitic Disease Department of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research-Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences conducts pre-study training for the clinical evaluation of the Xpert® Tropical Fever Test on the GeneXpert® Edge X System Using Venous and Capillary Whole Blood Specimens. The training session, attended by representatives from the Cambodian Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), Battambang Provincial Health Department, Battambang Referral Hospital, and WRAIR-AFRIMS, included the Director of MOPH, H.E. Ly Sovann.