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    Army Reserve leader helps celebrate Army’s 251st birthday in nation’s birthplace [Image 8 of 9]

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    Army Reserve leader helps celebrate Army’s 251st birthday in nation’s birthplace

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Brig. Gen. John D. Rhodes, deputy commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, helped celebrate Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 251st birthday during a ceremony held June 14 at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The event also featured remarks from Steven Sims, Independence National Historical Park superintendent, and re-enactors portraying Betsy Ross and George Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 12:19
    Photo ID: 9756514
    VIRIN: 260614-A-VX676-1010
    Resolution: 3978x2848
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Reserve leader helps celebrate Army’s 251st birthday in nation’s birthplace [Image 9 of 9], by Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Reserve leader helps celebrate Army’s 251st birthday in nation’s birthplace
    Army Reserve leader helps celebrate Army’s 251st birthday in nation’s birthplace
    Army Reserve leader helps celebrate Army’s 251st birthday in nation’s birthplace
    Army Reserve leader helps celebrate Army’s 251st birthday in nation’s birthplace
    Army Reserve leader helps celebrate Army’s 251st birthday in nation’s birthplace
    Army Reserve leader helps celebrate Army’s 251st birthday in nation’s birthplace
    Army Reserve leader helps celebrate Army’s 251st birthday in nation’s birthplace
    Army Reserve leader helps celebrate Army’s 251st birthday in nation’s birthplace
    Army Reserve leader helps celebrate Army’s 251st birthday in nation’s birthplace

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    Army Reserve leader helps celebrate Army’s 251st birthday in nation’s birthplace

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army, Army Reserve, Flag Day, #ARMY251, John D. Rhodes, National Constitution Center

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