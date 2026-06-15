Brig. Gen. John D. Rhodes, deputy commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, helped celebrate Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 251st birthday during a ceremony held June 14 at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The event also featured remarks from Steven Sims, Independence National Historical Park superintendent, and re-enactors portraying Betsy Ross and George Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 12:19
|Photo ID:
|9756510
|VIRIN:
|260614-A-VX676-1009
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Army Reserve leader helps celebrate Army’s 251st birthday in nation’s birthplace
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