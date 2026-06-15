U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels aircraft fly in the rare Super Delta formation over Washington, D.C., June 14, 2026 during Freedom 250 activities commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary of independence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 11:15
|Photo ID:
|9756100
|VIRIN:
|260614-F-RA633-2011
|Resolution:
|3948x2820
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom 250 Flyover [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.