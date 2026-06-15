Freedom 250 Flyover

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U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels aircraft fly in the rare Super Delta formation over Washington, D.C., June 14, 2026 during Freedom 250 activities commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary of independence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)