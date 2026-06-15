229th MPs return to U.S. after year-long mobilization

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Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, and Chief Master Sgt. John F. Nye, the Virginia National Guard’s senior enlisted leader, welcome home VNG Soldiers assigned to the Hanover-based 229th Military Police Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group June 16, 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Approximately 130 Soldiers are back in the United States after a federal active duty deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The unit began their federal active duty during a ceremony in June 2025. (Contributed photo)