229th MPs return to U.S. after year-long mobilization

Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, and Chief Master Sgt. John F. Nye, the Virginia National Guard’s senior enlisted leader, welcome home VNG Soldiers assigned to the Hanover-based 229th Military Police Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group June 16, 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Approximately 130 Soldiers are back in the United States after a federal active duty deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The unit began their federal active duty during a ceremony in June 2025. (Contributed photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 10:59
|Photo ID:
|9755974
|VIRIN:
|260616-Z-A3554-3001
|Resolution:
|3474x3543
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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229th MPs return to U.S. after successful deployment
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