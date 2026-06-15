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    229th MPs return to U.S. after year-long mobilization [Image 1 of 5]

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    229th MPs return to U.S. after year-long mobilization

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Mike Vrabel 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, and Chief Master Sgt. John F. Nye, the Virginia National Guard’s senior enlisted leader, welcome home VNG Soldiers assigned to the Hanover-based 229th Military Police Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group June 16, 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Approximately 130 Soldiers are back in the United States after a federal active duty deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The unit began their federal active duty during a ceremony in June 2025. (Contributed photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 10:59
    Photo ID: 9755974
    VIRIN: 260616-Z-A3554-3001
    Resolution: 3474x3543
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 229th MPs return to U.S. after year-long mobilization [Image 5 of 5], by Mike Vrabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    229th MPs return to U.S. after year-long mobilization
    229th MPs return to U.S. after year-long mobilization
    229th MPs return to U.S. after year-long mobilization
    229th MPs return to U.S. after year-long mobilization
    229th MPs return to U.S. after year-long mobilization

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    Virginia National Guard
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