Senior Army leaders visit Normandy Brigade at JRTC

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Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, acting Chief of Staff of the Army, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, the 17th Sergeant Major of the Army, visit Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Staunton-based 116th Mobile Brigade Combat Team during a training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 16, 2026. The visit provided Army senior leaders an opportunity to observe training operations and engage with Soldiers conducting realistic, large-scale combat training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Clements)