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    Senior Army leaders visit Normandy Brigade at JRTC [Image 3 of 8]

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    Senior Army leaders visit Normandy Brigade at JRTC

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Clements  

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, acting Chief of Staff of the Army, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, the 17th Sergeant Major of the Army, visit Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Staunton-based 116th Mobile Brigade Combat Team during a training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 16, 2026. The visit provided Army senior leaders an opportunity to observe training operations and engage with Soldiers conducting realistic, large-scale combat training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Clements)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 10:53
    Photo ID: 9755943
    VIRIN: 260616-A-JO181-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Senior Army leaders visit Normandy Brigade at JRTC [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Jeff Clements, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Senior Army leaders visit Normandy Brigade at JRTC
    Senior Army leaders visit Normandy Brigade at JRTC
    Senior Army leaders visit Normandy Brigade at JRTC
    Senior Army leaders visit Normandy Brigade at JRTC
    Senior Army leaders visit Normandy Brigade at JRTC
    Senior Army leaders visit Normandy Brigade at JRTC
    Senior Army leaders visit Normandy Brigade at JRTC
    Senior Army leaders visit Normandy Brigade at JRTC

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    JRTC
    Virginia National Guard
    Fort Polk
    National Guard
    116th MBCT

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