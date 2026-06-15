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    Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 9 of 12]

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    Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    260616-N-HI500-1119 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 16, 2026) - Steelworker Constructionman Owen Strzelec, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), left, and Navy Diver 2nd Class Jared Gwynn, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8, right, give slack to umbilical cables while conducting dive operations during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 16, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 09:24
    Photo ID: 9755762
    VIRIN: 260616-N-HI500-1119
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026
    Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026
    Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026
    Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026
    Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026
    Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026
    Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026
    Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026
    Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026
    Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026
    Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026
    Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026

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    Latvia
    Dive Operations
    Seabees
    BALTOPS2026
    UTC One

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