Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One Construction Dive Detachment Charlie conducts Dive Opeartions during BALTOPS 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260616-N-HI500-1092 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 16, 2026) - Construction Mechanic 1st Class Tyler Giles, left, and Steelworker 2nd Class Logal Littrell, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) One, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), conduct dive operations during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 16, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)