728 Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Stoddard, 728th Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, returns a first salute during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 16, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are a military tradition that symbolize the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)