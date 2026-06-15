U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Stoddard, 728th Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, returns a first salute during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 16, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are a military tradition that symbolize the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 07:41
|Photo ID:
|9755506
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-AF202-1211
|Resolution:
|5622x3741
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 728 Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.