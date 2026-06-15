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    728 Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

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    728 Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command ceremony

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jessica Guarini, 521st Air Mobility Operations Group commander, passed the squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Eric Stoddard, 728th Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 16, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are a military tradition that symbolize the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 07:41
    Photo ID: 9755505
    VIRIN: 260616-F-AF202-1183
    Resolution: 5140x3420
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 728 Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    728 Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    728 Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    728 Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    728 Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    728 Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    728 Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    728 Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    728 Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command ceremony
    728 Air Mobility Squadron Change of Command ceremony

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    39ABW
    NATO
    IncirlikCoC

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