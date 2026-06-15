(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA [Image 15 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Blackfoot Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, engage targets during a live fire range in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 16, 2026. 1-4 Infantry serves as the U.S. Army’s premier Opposing Force unit, providing realistic training for U.S. and allied forces at the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 05:38
    Photo ID: 9755466
    VIRIN: 260616-A-XV403-1363
    Resolution: 5519x3679
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA
    Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    1-4 Infantry
    JMRC
    OPFOR
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery