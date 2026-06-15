A U.S. Soldier assigned to Blackfoot Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, engages targets during a live fire range in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 16, 2026. 1-4 Infantry serves as the U.S. Army’s premier Opposing Force unit, providing realistic training for U.S. and allied forces at the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 05:38
|Photo ID:
|9755460
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-XV403-1304
|Resolution:
|6683x4455
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blackfoot Company, 1-4 Infantry live fire range in GTA [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.