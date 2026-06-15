Weapons Station Yorktown personnel celebrate maritime heritage during Sail Yorktown Festival

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Yorktown, Va. (June 12, 2026) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, interacts with Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy during a tour of Yard Patrol Craft 691 (YP-691). YP-691 and its crew of U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen and Sailors visited Yorktown as part of the Sail Yorktown Festival, which occurred on June 12-14, 2026. The festival was part of the larger Sail Virginia 2026 series of events that occurred in localities across the state celebrating maritime heritage. The U.S. Naval Academy utilizes its assigned fleet of Yard Patrol Craft to teach familiarization with water craft, basic damage control and to provide underway instruction of basic to advanced seamanship and navigation. Yard Patrol Craft provide realistic, at-sea training in navigation and seamanship for midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. (U.S. Navy Photo by Culinary Specialist Second Class Maria Angela Lorenzo/Released).