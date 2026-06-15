(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weapons Station Yorktown personnel celebrate maritime heritage during Sail Yorktown Festival [Image 3 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Weapons Station Yorktown personnel celebrate maritime heritage during Sail Yorktown Festival

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (June 12, 2026) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, interacts with Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy during a tour of Yard Patrol Craft 691 (YP-691). YP-691 and its crew of U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen and Sailors visited Yorktown as part of the Sail Yorktown Festival, which occurred on June 12-14, 2026. The festival was part of the larger Sail Virginia 2026 series of events that occurred in localities across the state celebrating maritime heritage. The U.S. Naval Academy utilizes its assigned fleet of Yard Patrol Craft to teach familiarization with water craft, basic damage control and to provide underway instruction of basic to advanced seamanship and navigation. Yard Patrol Craft provide realistic, at-sea training in navigation and seamanship for midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. (U.S. Navy Photo by Culinary Specialist Second Class Maria Angela Lorenzo/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 15:04
    Photo ID: 9753925
    VIRIN: 260612-D-N0247-4989
    Resolution: 3853x2420
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons Station Yorktown personnel celebrate maritime heritage during Sail Yorktown Festival [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Weapons Station Yorktown personnel celebrate maritime heritage during the Sail Yorktown Festival
    Weapons Station Yorktown Sailors celebrate maritime heritage during the Sail Yorktown Festival
    Weapons Station Yorktown personnel celebrate maritime heritage during Sail Yorktown Festival
    Weapons Station Yorktown personnel celebrate maritime heritage during the Sail Yorktown Festival
    Weapons Station Yorktown personnel celebrate maritime heritage during Sail Yorktown Festival
    Weapons Station Yorktown personnel celebrate maritime heritage during the Sail Yorktown Festival
    Weapons Station Yorktown personnel celebrate maritime heritage during Sail Yorktown Festival
    Weapons Station Yorktown personnel celebrate maritime heritage during the Sail Yorktown Festival
    Weapons Station Yorktown personnel celebrate maritime heritage during Sail Yorktown Festival
    Weapons Station Yorktown personnel celebrate maritime heritage during Sail Yorktown Festival
    Weapons Station Yorktown Personnel celebrate maritime heritage during Sail Yorktown Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Sail 250th, Yard Patrol Craft, York River, U.S. Naval Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery