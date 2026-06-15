Army Reserve, conservation partners safeguard endangered gopher tortoise during Operation Sentinel Justice

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A gopher tortoise rests inside a holding tank at the Camp Shelby Environmental Office during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 15. 2026. The gopher tortoise is the only tortoise species native to the United States east of the Mississippi River and serves a critical role in maintaining healthy ecosystems across the southeastern United States. While the animal itself is important, conservationists emphasize that its greatest contribution comes from what lies beneath the ground.



Operation Sentinel Justice is the largest training event in the history of the Army Reserve, with an estimated 12,000–15,000 Soldiers participating. The training event is comprised of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 26-01, Global Medic, and a Tech Evaluation (TECH EVAL) spread across Camp Shelby, MS, Camp Beauregard, LA, & Gulfport, MS. The CSTX is designed to assess and enhance the readiness and capabilities of Army Reserve Soldiers in a modern, dynamic, multi-echelon, and joint operational environment aimed at preparing the force for Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)