Army Reserve, conservation partners safeguard endangered gopher tortoise during Operation Sentinel Justice

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Amy Moseley, a biological science field technician with The Nature Conservancy stands alongside Sidney Godfrey, a wildlife biologist with The Nature Conservancy while he inspects a young tortoise during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 15. 2026. The Mississippi chapter of The Nature Conservancy leads numerous targeted ecological initiatives, such as longleaf pine forest restoration, coastal conservation in the Gulf of Mexico, and endangered species monitoring, to include working with the Mississippi Army National Guard on habitat projects like the gopher tortoise monitoring on Camp Shelby.



Operation Sentinel Justice is the largest training event in the history of the Army Reserve, with an estimated 12,000–15,000 Soldiers participating. The training event is comprised of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 26-01, Global Medic, and a Tech Evaluation (TECH EVAL) spread across Camp Shelby, MS, Camp Beauregard, LA, & Gulfport, MS. The CSTX is designed to assess and enhance the readiness and capabilities of Army Reserve Soldiers in a modern, dynamic, multi-echelon, and joint operational environment aimed at preparing the force for Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan)