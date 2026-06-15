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    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting [Image 5 of 9]

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    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    When the call came to support the future of our Navy, FRCSW answered without hesitation. The command proudly partnered…

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 11:48
    Photo ID: 9753399
    VIRIN: 260611-N-JO235-7460
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting [Image 9 of 9], by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting
    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting
    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting
    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting
    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting
    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting
    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting
    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting

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