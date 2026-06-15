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    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting

    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting

    Photo By Michael A Furlano | When the call came to support the future of our Navy, FRCSW answered without...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Story by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) stands in support of the Navy and Marine Corp whenever and wherever necessary and it doesn’t have to be maintenance related.

    When the call came to support the future of our Navy, FRCSW answered without hesitation. The command proudly partnered with United States Naval Recruiting Command (NRC) during a professional filming session designed to showcase the opportunities, capabilities, and people that make our Navy the world's premier maritime force. The production utilized FRC Southwest's hangar facilities, featured an F/A-18 aircraft, and included two Navy pilots who helped bring the story of naval service to life. The final products are designed to inspire the next generation of sailors who will one day serve our nation.

    This effort was a demonstration of teamwork, flexibility, and commitment to a mission larger than just one command. From coordinating facilities and aircraft support to ensuring a successful filming environment, FRCSW went above and beyond to support our Navy Recruiting teammates and contributed to a project that will resonate with audiences across America.

    Supporting recruiting efforts today will help ensure the Navy remains ready for tomorrow. This collaboration reflects the spirit of service that unites the FRCSW family, one team working together in support of our fellow commands, our mission, and the citizens we proudly serve.

    As one of the Navy's premier aviation maintenance and repair organizations, FRCSW plays a critical role in sustaining combat ready aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps. Through the skill and dedication of its military, civilian, and contractor workforce, the command helps ensure aviation assets remain mission capable, supporting national defense, global operations, humanitarian assistance, and providing security for the American people.

    FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 11:48
    Story ID: 567904
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting
    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting
    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting
    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting
    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting
    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting
    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting
    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting
    FRCSW Supports Naval Recruiting

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