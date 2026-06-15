17th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Jones, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, renders his first salute as commander during his assumption of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2026. The first salute represents the squadron welcoming its new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas)