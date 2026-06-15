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    17th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4]

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    17th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Jones, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, renders his first salute as commander during his assumption of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2026. The first salute represents the squadron welcoming its new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 11:30
    Photo ID: 9753382
    VIRIN: 260529-F-NY202-8046
    Resolution: 5457x3631
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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