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    17th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander

    17th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander

    Photo By Senior Airman James Salellas | U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Jones, incoming 17th Civil Engineer Squadron commander,...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Story by Senior Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted an assumption of command ceremony at the base fire station, May 29.

    The 17th CES welcomed incoming commander Maj. Nathan Jones to their mission to build, sustain and safeguard the foundation of power projection through proactive engineering, planning and emergency services to forge tomorrow's joint warfighters today.

    “To the Engineers of the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron, you all develop, operate, maintain and protect the facilities and infrastructure that train Intelligence Professionals, Fire Fighters, and Applied Scientists,” said Jones. “Safe, secure, and functional facilities to train in, and comfortable housing, dining, and recreation facilities to rest and recover, you provide the foundation for these Airmen who generate the most effective and lethal Air Force in the world, and I thank you for welcoming me onto your team.”

    The ceremony was presided over by Col. Nathan Olsen, 17th Mission Support Group commander, who passed the guidon to Jones, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of command authority and responsibility for the squadron's Airmen and mission.

    Jones takes command of a squadron whose vision is to lead the Air Force in mission-driven engineering excellence, customer focus and decisive support that sets the pace for mission success.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 11:30
    Story ID: 567902
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander, by SrA James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    17th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander
    17th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander
    17th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander
    17th Civil Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander

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