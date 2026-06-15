Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Navy Radioman Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Rine at U.S. Soldiers' and Airmen's Home National Cemetery

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Sailors from the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard and the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band conduct military funeral honors for U.S. Navy Radioman Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Rine at U.S. Soldiers' and AIrmen's Home National Cemetery (SAHNC), Washington, D.C., June 10, 2026.



Rine joined the Navy in 1964 and served five six-month tours in Vietnam between 1965 and 1968. During this time, he served aboard the USS Carronade which provided fire support to operations along South Vietnam's Mekong River. He remained in the Navy following the war and served a total of 21. years.



Rine lived the last years of his life as a resident of the Armed Forces Retirement Home. Only residents of this establishment are eligible for burial at SAHNC - which, along with Arlington National Cemetery, is one of two national cemeteries maintained by the Department of the Army.



Carol Crane, Rine's daughter, received the U.S. flag from his funeral service.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)