ANG and USMC Joint Training

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Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron and Marine Corps Reservists with the Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 Detachment A took part in joint combat training April 11, 2026, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Some of the training included Tactical Combat Casualty Care, troop movement, dismounted tactics, and weapons employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)