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    ANG and USMC Joint Training [Image 3 of 8]

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    ANG and USMC Joint Training

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron and Marine Corps Reservists with the Marine Wing Support Squadron 471 Detachment A took part in joint combat training April 11, 2026, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Some of the training included Tactical Combat Casualty Care, troop movement, dismounted tactics, and weapons employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 08:31
    Photo ID: 9752860
    VIRIN: 260411-Z-OK627-1021
    Resolution: 5249x3749
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, ANG and USMC Joint Training [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAF
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171ARW
    Pittsburgh

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