SCSTC SD Hosts NASCAR Driver

SAN DIEGO (June 9, 2026) Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) San Diego hosts NASCAR driver #7, Daniel Suárez, onboard Naval Base San Diego, June 9.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9752809
|VIRIN:
|260609-N-N0443-3016
|Resolution:
|1365x910
|Size:
|215.48 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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