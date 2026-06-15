Pacific Partnership 2026 Schoolhouse Construction Project at Nabua Village, SavuSau, Fiji

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SAVUSAVU, Fiji (June 5, 2026) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nathaniel Baladad, left, Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, and local Nabua villagers reinforce steel and welded wire fabric for the Nabua Schoolhouse Project as part of Pacific Partnership 2026 in Savusavu, Fiji, June 5, 2026. The project is part of the enduring Pacific Partnership mission reflecting the longstanding cooperation between Fiji and the U.S. Navy to strengthen community resilience and support critical-infrastructure development. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)