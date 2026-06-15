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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Schoolhouse Construction Project at Nabua Village, SavuSau, Fiji [Image 3 of 5]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Schoolhouse Construction Project at Nabua Village, SavuSau, Fiji

    SAVUSAVU, FIJI

    05.29.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SAVUSAVU, Fiji (May 30,2026) – Steelworker 2nd Class Shannon Scoggins, left, and Construction Electrician 2nd Class Rachelle MacIntyre, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, install kickers for a concrete slab formwork for the Nabua Schoolhouse Project as part of Pacific Partnership 2026 in Savusavu, Fiji, May 30, 2026. The project is part of the enduring Pacific Partnership mission reflecting the longstanding cooperation between Fiji and the U.S. Navy to strengthen community resilience and support critical-infrastructure development. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 05:46
    Photo ID: 9752627
    VIRIN: 260530-N-N0900-1001
    Resolution: 1254x1078
    Size: 636.14 KB
    Location: SAVUSAVU, FJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Schoolhouse Construction Project at Nabua Village, SavuSau, Fiji
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Schoolhouse Construction Project at Nabua Village, SavuSau, Fiji
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Schoolhouse Construction Project at Nabua Village, SavuSau, Fiji
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Schoolhouse Construction Project at Nabua Village, SavuSau, Fiji
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Schoolhouse Construction Project at Nabua Village, SavuSau, Fiji

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