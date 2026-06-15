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    11th MEU Marines Conduct A Pistol Range Aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 3]

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    11th MEU Marines Conduct A Pistol Range Aboard USS Boxer

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms    

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Janet Marrufo, sergeant major of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participates in a pistol range aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the South China Sea, June 14, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 03:57
    Photo ID: 9752578
    VIRIN: 260614-M-YF186-2052
    Resolution: 3216x4020
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 11th MEU Marines Conduct A Pistol Range Aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th MEU Marines Conduct A Pistol Range Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines Conduct A Pistol Range Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines Conduct A Pistol Range Aboard USS Boxer

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    11thMEU
    ARGMEU
    USSBoxer
    INDOPACOM
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