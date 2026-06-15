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    11th MEU Marines Conduct A Pistol Range Aboard USS Boxer [Image 2 of 3]

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    11th MEU Marines Conduct A Pistol Range Aboard USS Boxer

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms    

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit engage targets during a pistol range aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the South China Sea, June 14, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 03:58
    Photo ID: 9752577
    VIRIN: 260614-M-YF186-2018
    Resolution: 3906x2604
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 11th MEU Marines Conduct A Pistol Range Aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    11th MEU Marines Conduct A Pistol Range Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines Conduct A Pistol Range Aboard USS Boxer
    11th MEU Marines Conduct A Pistol Range Aboard USS Boxer

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    11thMEU
    ARGMEU
    USSBoxer
    INDOPACOM
    AmphibiousForce
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