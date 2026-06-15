U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit engage targets during a pistol range aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the South China Sea, June 14, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 03:58
|Photo ID:
|9752577
|VIRIN:
|260614-M-YF186-2018
|Resolution:
|3906x2604
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Marines Conduct A Pistol Range Aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.