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    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program [Image 14 of 18]

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    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program

    MANOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, volunteer at the Youth Impact Program, held at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii, June 15, 2026. With four days left in the boy’s football program, student athletes learned military exercise drills, had a guest morale speaker, learned how to launch their rockets, and studied the YIP’s value system. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 02:40
    Photo ID: 9752463
    VIRIN: 260615-A-EM105-8299
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: MANOA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program [Image 18 of 18], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program

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    TAGS

    STEM
    Guest Speaker
    Class
    Exercise
    Kids
    Military

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