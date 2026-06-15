94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers volunteer at the Youth Impact Program

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U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, volunteer at the Youth Impact Program, held at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii, June 15, 2026. With four days left in the boy’s football program, student athletes learned military exercise drills, had a guest morale speaker, learned how to launch their rockets, and studied the YIP’s value system. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)