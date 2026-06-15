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    USS Essex Underway Operation [Image 2 of 4]

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    USS Essex Underway Operation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Seaman Ivan Garcia 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Annastasia Masso, assigned to Wasp-class Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), sedates a patient prior to surgery while underway, June 10, 2026. Essex is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 02:40
    Photo ID: 9752458
    VIRIN: 260610-N-XW565-1032
    Resolution: 7006x4670
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Essex Underway Operation [Image 4 of 4], by SN Ivan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LHD 2
    NAVY
    ESSEX

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