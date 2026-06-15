USS Essex Underway Operation

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U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. James O’Loughlin, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 5, performs surgery while underway on Wasp-class Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), June 10, 2026. Essex is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)