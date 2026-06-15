UNC 4th Chaplains Symposium

From 8 to 11 June 2026, the United Nations Command held its 4th annual UNC Member States Chaplains Symposium in Seojl and Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 00:57
|Photo ID:
|9752373
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-HL290-8848
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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United Nations Command Chaplaincy hosts 4th Annual Chaplains Symposium
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