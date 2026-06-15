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    UNC 4th Chaplains Symposium [Image 2 of 4]

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    UNC 4th Chaplains Symposium

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Maj. Alexia Croizer 

    United Nations Command

    From 8 to 11 June 2026, the United Nations Command held its 4th annual UNC Member States Chaplains Symposium in Seojl and Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 00:57
    Photo ID: 9752372
    VIRIN: 260611-A-HL290-7461
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 677.81 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, UNC 4th Chaplains Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Alexia Croizer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    UNC 4th Chaplains Symposium
    UNC 4th Chaplains Symposium
    UNC 4th Chaplains Symposium
    UNC 4th Chaplains Symposium

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